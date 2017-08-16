Rissveds: Jag känner mig utnyttjad

OS-guldmedaljören Jenny Rissveds slår nu tillbaka i reklambråket som lett till att hon hoppar av VM i Australien i september.
”Jag känner mig utnyttjad”, skriver hon på Instagram.
Mountainbikestjärnan skriver på Instagram att hon känner sig ledsen och utnyttjad.
”Vore det inte för människorna runt omkring mig som kämpar dag och natt för mina rättigheter hade jag varit allvarligt bekymrad för min framtid”, skriver Rissveds på Instagram.
Bakgrunden till reklamstriden är att Svenska cykelförbundet stoppar landslagsåkarna från att åka till VM om de inte bär förbundets sponsrade hjälmar och glasögon. Cyklisterna vägrar, eftersom de är fast i sina personliga kontrakt.
”Det här har pågått sedan februari i fjol då mitt namn blev sålt och kontrakt tyvärr skrevs ovanför mitt huvud”, skriver Rissveds.
Hon tillägger att hon inte vill medverka till smutskastning åt något håll, men tycker att hon hamnat i kläm "på grund av politik, människor som är svaga och människor som inte kan svälja sin stolthet".
”Jag är den som förlorat mest det senaste ett och ett halvt året”, menar hon.
Hello, it's me. Messy times at the moment, no, actually not just at the moment. This has been an ongoing thing since February last year when my name got sold and contracts were unluckily signed above my head. I don't wanna hang out anybody or throw shit on anybody, that's not who I am. I'm the last one in this war who should excuse myself or apologize, but however I wanna apologize in advance to you who actually are innocent, but will get in trouble because of politics, people who are weak and people who are too proud to swallow their pride. Please, I beg you all out there to not throw shit at POC, UCI or anyone else who actually TRIED to solve the problem and who TRIED to help myself, my team and my Swedish riding colleagues out of this. It's not about which products are the esthetically nicest, it's not about my team making money out of this, it's not about the Swedish cycling federation in general and it's not about me. This is about so much more. Either way we are all gonna lose in the end of this story, but it's fair to say I'm the one who lost the most the last one and a half year. I feel sad, I feel used and if it wouldn't be for the people around me, who's fighting day and night for my rights, I would have been deeply worried about my future. Either you take your part, you stay natural and watch it from the outside or you don't give a shit about this whole mess. But what's the most important for me to know is that all the people who brought me all the way here will bring me even further and I know that they will always keep my back, no matter what. I'm sure the each of you who had the time to read all the way down here also know who's having my back and who's not having my back in this conflict. Peace. @scottmtbracing @bikeonscott @oakleybike @uci_cycling @pocsports @swecycling
