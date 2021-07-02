DN Debatt Repliker. ”Press freedom is not a free card that puts one above the law”

The article, without asking the obvious question ”Did Apple Daily break the law”, jumped straight to the conclusion of ”suppression of press freedom”, which is not how objective and ethical journalism should be conducted. The Embassy is obliged to state its principle positions as follows:

Press freedom is not a free card that puts one above the law. In Hong Kong special administrative region (HKSAR), a society of rule of law, the law applies to everyone equally. There is no one or organization that enjoys privileges above the law. No rights or freedoms, including that of the press, can cross the boundary of national security. The Hong Kong police’s actions on a small number of individuals and companies suspected of endangering national security are legitimate efforts to combat crime and uphold law and order.

The National security law for the HKSAR protects the lawful rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents, including freedoms of speech and press. The law only targets a very small number of people that severely endanger national security.

Since the national security law was implemented, social stability and rule of law have returned to Hong Kong. The lawful rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents and foreign citizens in Hong Kong are better protected in a safer environment. It is an undeniable fact that Hong Kong since then has been able to reignite its economy and improve the residents’ lives.

The authors hope ”China will truly become a republic for the people”. On this note, we would like to share some numbers. China’s GDP per capita at the beginning years of the People’s Republic was less than 20 USD, and today this number has exceeded 10,000 USD for two consecutive years; life expectancy increased from 35 years to 77.3 years, with major health indicators above the average of medium-high income countries; the railway network expanded over 5 times, with high-speed rail increasing to about 30,000 km from zero, accounting for over 60% of the world; 99% of rural villages have access to roads and electricity; basic medical insurance covers 96% of the population; the population under the poverty line has been lifted by 100%; covid-19 was put under control within a short period of time, and people’s lives are given maximum protection, as normalcy returns to work and life.

Behind the above numbers are a real sense of gain, happiness and security to the Chinese people, thanks to the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). To China’s older generations, what the CPC reminds them is how they were lifted from a life of shortage of clothes and food, to one where their needs are met. To the younger generations, the CPC stands for predictable stability and development of the country, which gives them hope and optimism for realizing their dreams in the future. What best sums up these sentiments is a 93.1% satisfaction rate by the Chinese people to the governance of the CPC.

The media, we believe, do have a responsibility to ensure fairness in their reports and comments. The editors-in-chief that authored the article need to really understand what the Chinese people think, instead of inventing these accusations sitting in their offices.

It is written at the article’s last paragraph, ”One can push back the truth, but only for the moment.” We hope the editors-in-chief will see the truth about China, and be objective and impartial.

We sincerely hope that DN will publish this article, to inform DN readers in a balanced manner.