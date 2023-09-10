DN Debatt. ”The people of Belarus will not be silenced by dictatorship”

”A human being can be murdered, but not ideas. Your ideas live on through us.” These words were spoken by Anna Lindh at the funeral of Sweden’s great statesman, Prime Minister Olof Palme, in 1986. At this time, a young Anna Lindh was already a rising political comet. In 2003, now Sweden’s Foreign Minister, she was tragically murdered only 500 meters from the place where Olof Palme was assassinated in Stockholm.

Här kan du läsa artikeln på svenska

For me, it is both an honor and a responsibility to receive the Anna Lindh Prize exactly 20 years after her murder. I admire her courage, her determination and her profound passion for Europe - and I am sure that we would have had a lot to talk about. I am confident that she would have been a fervent supporter of free Belarus. She fought oppression and injustice wherever she encountered it.

We must ensure that her ideas live on. I would like to rephrase her words: ”You can put a human being behind bars, but you can’t imprison the mind”. In Belarus, some of our best and brightest are behind bars, locked up by the regime. Today, we have more than 1,500 political prisoners, and many are held incommunicado without any contact with the outside world. We don’t even know if they are alive.

They are locked up because they had an idea. An idea about our country as a free, sovereign and European nation. In 2020, hundreds of thousands took to the streets of Minsk and other cities to demand their freedom. It was a peaceful revolution, but it was crushed by the regime’s violence. Tens of thousands went through detention, many were tortured and some died. All of this for an idea.

I won the presidential election in 2020, but the dictator wouldn’t accept his defeat. He stole the election, stole the votes, and as our people rose up to protest, he tried to steal their voices as well. More than that, he has dragged our country into Russia's criminal war against peaceful Ukraine, and keeps 9 million Belarusians as his hostages.

We will not be silenced by those who treat speaking the truth as a crime.

I know how it feels when your personal safety is threatened. When you receive constant threats. When your state is hunting you and your loved ones just because of your beliefs. My husband has been held as a political prisoner in Belarus for more than three years because he dared to challenge the dictator. Myself, I was sentenced to 15 years in absentia in January for ”treason”. Like many of my fellow Belarusians, I am not able to return to my country.

But we will not be silenced by those who take our heroes from us. We will not be silenced by those who unleash terror and imprison our human rights defenders like Ales Bialiatski, our Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Who try to break those who want to be free. We will not be silenced by those who treat speaking the truth as a crime.

At Olof Palme’s funeral, Anna Lindh quoted the poem of Helga Henschen:

”Speak, you who still have lips.

Words can become suns, words can become rivers.

Words can open gates and build bridges.

Words can overthrow tyrants if enough of us arm ourselves with words.

Speak, speak.

It is our duty to those who spoke while they still had lips.”

I believe that words can overthrow tyrants and that my country, Belarus, will become a proud member of the European family. For we are Europeans. With your solidarity and support, Belarus will once again find its rightful place among nations that uphold democracy, human rights, and freedom.

Every time we speak out, every time we stand up against oppression, and every time we hold on to our shared European values, we pay tribute to great leaders like Anna Lindh.

From the beginning of our revolution in Belarus, Sweden has been a steadfast support to our democratic movement. I am thankful to the government and people of Sweden for standing with Belarusians. You have shown us what solidarity really means.

I am proud to carry this torch forward at a historic turning point that will decide Europe’s future.

Sweden may be not a big country, but your influence on the world stage of international politics is huge. I ask you to use this influence to increase pressure on the Belarus regime and to support our people, civil society, free media and human rights defenders. To make sure that Belarusians are not forgotten.

By standing with the people of Belarus, the global community can send a resounding message: that we stand united against tyranny and those who would deny our freedom.

Anna Lindh was passionate about the fight for human rights, and I am proud to carry this torch forward at a historic turning point that will decide Europe’s future. Our actions now will shape Europe for generations to come. In her memory, and for every brave soul in Belarus who refuses to bow to tyranny, let's ensure that freedom isn't just an idea we cherish, but a reality we achieve.

Här kan du läsa artikeln på svenska

Läs fler artiklar från DN Debatt.