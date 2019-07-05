ASAP Rocky detained suspected of assault

The hearings were held behind closed doors, on request of the prosecutor. After about two hours, the announcement was made that the artist, who denies the charges against him, was detained.

– He is devastated about this, of course. From what was said during the hearing, we have a very hard time understanding why he is detained, says Henrik Olsson Lilja.

According to the lawyer, the decision must immediately be appealed to the Court of Appeal.

The decision to detain the man was motivated by the risk of escape.

– The investigation will continue on into an intense phase. There are parts of the investigation that regards the right to self-defense and how large it should be, says Fredrik Karlsson, prosecutor.

– We have further inquiries and technical investigations that are to be carried out. We are currently going through a number of mobile phones that have been confiscated.

The prosecutor has assessed the investigation period to two weeks. He does not rule out that more time could be requested.

Fredrik Karlsson presented more details about Sunday’s events at a press conference. The injured party suffered injuries, needed to be sewn and taken by ambulance to hospital.

– There are elements that make this matter interesting, namely that there is a provocation, that the victim followed the artist and his party, says Fredrik Karlsson.

His opinion was that the suspected crime would be classified as aggravated assault. However, the district court detains ASAP Rocky suspected of assaulting of the normal degree.

– There were several people that attack one person who was lying down. And, as it seems, they have also used arms. The damage is not insignificant, says Fredrik Karlsson.

The artist’s ongoing world tour has been paused. ASAP Rocky has already been forced to cancel gigs in Norway and Poland.

The announcement that the artist is being detained means that he will remain in Sweden. The ongoing tour will therefore be even further affected.

During the next fourteen days, ASAP Rocky has scheduled eight concerts around Europe, the first of which will take place on Friday night in Dublin.

– He feels that this is a hit against everything - against his fans, his entire team and his entire business. It is extremely serious. Therefore, we are very surprising that the district court made this decision, says Henrik Olsson Lilja.

The artist is not bound with restrictions during the detention. He will therefore be able to communicate freely with the outside world.

ASAP Rocky was requested to be detained yesterday and has been arrestd since Tuesday night. He denies crime.

There are a total of three men who have been requested to be detained. Before the hearings, everyone was suspected of aggravated assault on reasonable grounds.

The remand hearings for the two other men are to be held later on Friday.

– My client is extremely shaken by sitting in a jail cell. Of course, he hopes that he won't remain there later this afternoon. I cannot say more at present with regard to the non-disclosure order, says lawyer Elin Ternert, who represents one of the other suspected men in the case.

The artist ASAP Rocky was arrested after a gig at the hip-hop festival Smash in Stockholm, but the actual fight took place during Sunday.

Several movie clips have been published which are said to show the sequence of the event.

One video clip, first published in the American TMZ, shows a person being thrown to the ground and then receives kicks and hits.

ASAP Rocky himself has published two videos on his Instagram account. They show how the artist's company calls on two people to stop following them.