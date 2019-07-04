ASAP Rocky is requested to be detained suspected of aggravated assault

Swedish version: ASAP Rocky begärs häktad misstänkt för grov misshandel

At 15.30 on Thursday, the Swedish Prosecution Authority announced that three men were requested to be detained for an assault that took place in Stockholm, Sunday evening. One of them is the artist ASAP Rocky.

– It is an overall assessment of the evidence that the investigation has shown so far. I see that there are reasonable grounds for the crime, writes prosecutor Fredrik Karlsson in an email to DN.

The request for detention is also motivated by ”flight danger” and ”danger of collision”, which is aimed at the risk that the suspected perpetrators might leave the country, remove evidence or in other ways destroy the crime investigation.

ASAP Rocky's lawyer Henrik Olsson Lilja calls the request to be detained a ”regrettable decision”.

– He is suspected of crime, but detention isn’t necessary for that reason. In this case, it can have devastating consequences on his profession and his ability to meet his fans, he says to DN.

How does your client react?

– He's incredibly worried about this. On the one hand, he denies the crime and believes that he under the circumstances didn’t do anything wrong. And as I said, it is extremely regrettable that this happened in the middle of his tour.

What happens now?

– The big critical step is whether he will be detained tomorrow or not, which is crucial for the rest of his tour. If he is detained, he will be locked in for at least two weeks. Then it becomes a trial and it can be extended and then he can miss the whole tour.

Attorney Magnus Strömberg is the counsel for the injured party in the case. He refers to the non-disclosure order and therefore cannot comment on the investigation or the situation of his client.

– I cannot say anything other than that a lot has been written and so on. One can draw their own conclusions on how this affects the person. I do not want to comment beyond that, says Magnus Strömberg.

ASAP Rocky was requested to be detained on Wednesday suspected of aggravated assault following a fight in central Stockholm on Sunday evening. The artist has since consistently claimed his innocence.

In total, four persons were requested to be detained, three of them suspected of aggravated assault and one suspected of assault of the normal degree. However, the person suspected of assault was released on Wednesday evening. The prosecutor has closed the case against that person.

The arrest of ASAP Rocky resulted in him having to cancel his ongoing tour.

Wednesday's gig at Kadetten in Sandvika, Norway, was cancelled a few hours before the festival started. Also, Polish Open'er festival announced, in a press release Thursday noon, that evening's gig with ASAP Rocky is canceled.

He is also scheduled to preform at gigs in London and Dublin during the upcoming weekend.

30-year-old ASAP Rocky, actually Rakim Mayers, grew up in Harlem, New York. He made his debut in 2011 with the mix tap ”Live. Love. ASAP ”. His first studio album ”Long. Live. ASAP ”went straight to the top off Billboard's 200 list and his most popular songs have close to 400 million plays each on Spotify.

DN has been in contact with two of the suspected mens lawyers who cannot comment on the case because of the non-disclosure order.