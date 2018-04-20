Avicii dead at 28

”It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Berling, also know as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time,” his representative Ebba Lindqvist announced in a statement to Dagens Nyheter.

The statement continues: ”The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

News of his death was greated with shock and sorrow in the music industry.

Colleague Laidback Luke, Lucas Cornelis van Scheppingen, tweeted: ”Wow... I'm speechless. May you rest in peace my dear Tim.”

DJ Calvin Harris tweeted: ”Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heard goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.”

Avicii was one of the world's best know Djs. He found a wider audience in 2011 with the song ”Levels”, which was a worldwide hit. Three years later ”Wake me up” became the most played song on Spotify, having been listened to over 200 million times.

Avicii collaborated with a range of other acts, such as Coldplay, Madonna, Wyclef Jean, Robbie Williams and David Guetta during his career.

He stopped touring as a DJ in 2016, citing health issues. ”I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist,” he said at the time. Since then he has worked mainly as a producer, although he released a self titled album in 2017.