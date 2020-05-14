Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska.

Läs mer

Dagens Nyheter
Följer
Logga in
Sök torsdag 14 maj

En utskrift från Dagens Nyheter, 2020-05-14 21:22

Artikelns ursprungsadress: https://www.dn.se/kultur-noje/chatta-med-dns-hanna-fahl-om-sveriges-12a/

Musik

Chatta med DN:s Hanna Fahl om ”Sveriges 12:a”

Melodifestivalen-vinnarna The Mamas framför ”Move” ikväll.
Melodifestivalen-vinnarna The Mamas framför ”Move” ikväll. Foto: Janne Danielsson/SVT

DN:s Hanna Fahl chattar med DN:s läsare om kvällens final där svenska folket utser sin Eurovision-vinnare 2020 bland 25 tävlande bidrag.

DN Text

Läs mer: 

Hanna Fahls fem favoriter i ”Sveriges 12:a” 

Hanna Fahl: Tolv poäng ska delas ut, pandemi eller ej – och det finns en viss trygghet i det

 