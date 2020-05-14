Chatta med DN:s Hanna Fahl om ”Sveriges 12:a”

De tävlar i kvällens final:
1. Azerbajdzjan. Efendi – ”Cleopatra”
2. Storbritannien. James Newman – ”My last breath”
3. Danmark. Ben & Tan – ”Yes”
4. Estland. Uku Suviste – ”What love is”
5. Australien. Montaigne – ”Don’t break me”
6. Litauen. The Roop – ”On fire”
7. Nederländerna. Jeangu Macrooy – ”Grow”
8. Spanien. Blas Cantó – ”Universo”
9. Polen. Alicja Szemplińska – ”Empires”
10. Tyskland. Ben Dolic – ”Violent thing”
11. Belgien. Hooverphonic – ”Release me”
12. Island. Daði og Gagnamagnið – ”Think about things”
13. Norge. Ulrikke – ”Attention”
14. Irland. Lesley Roy – ”Story of my life”
15. Frankrike. Tom Leeb – ”The best in me”
16. Malta. Destiny Chukunyere – ”All of my love”
17. Finland. Aksel Kankaanranta – ”Looking back”
18. Bulgarien. Victoria – ”Tears getting sober”
19. Georgien. Tornike Kipiani – ”Take me as I am”
20. Grekland. Stefania – ”Supergirl”
21. Schweiz. Gjon’s Tears – ”Répondez-moi”
22. Österrike. Vincent Bueno – ”Alive”
23. Israel. Eden Alene – ”Feker libi”
24. Italien. Diodato – ”Fai rumore”
25. Ryssland. Little Big – ”Uno”