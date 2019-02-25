Bästa film:

”Black Panter”

”BlacKkKlansman”

”Bohemian rhapsody”

”The favourite”

”Green book” (Vinnare)

”Roma”

”A star is born”

”Vice”

Bästa regi:

Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”

Pawel Pawlikowski – “Cold war”

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma” (Vinnare)

Yorgos Lanthimos – ”The favourite”

Adam McKay – “Vice”

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll:

Gleen Close – ”The wife”

Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”

Olivia Colman – ”The favourite” (Vinnare)

Lady Gaga – ”A star is born”

Mellissa McCarthy – ”Can you forgive me?”

Bästa manliga huvudroll:

Christian Bale – “Vice”

Bradley Cooper – “A star is born”

Willem Dafoe – “At eternity’s gate”

Rami Malek – “Bohemian rhapsody” (Vinnare)

Viggo Mortensen – “Green book”

Bästa kvinnliga biroll:

Amy Adams – “Vice”

Marina de Tavira – “Roma”

Emma Stone – ”The favourite”

Rachel Weisz – ”The favourite”

Regina King – ”If Beale Street could talk” (Vinnare)

Bästa manliga biroll:

Mahershala Ali – “Green book” (Vinnare)

Sam Rockwell – ”Vice”

Adam Driver “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott “A star is born”

Richard E Grant – “Can you ever forgive me?”

Bästa originalmanus:

“The favourite” – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

“Green book” – Nick Vallelonga & Brian Currie & Peter Farrelly (Vinnare)

“Roma” – Alfonso Cuarón

“Vice” – Adam McKay

”First reformed” – Paul Schrader

Bästa manus efter förlaga:

”The ballad of Buster Scruggs” – Joel and Ethan Coen

“BlacKkKlansman” – Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz och Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee (Vinnare)

“Can you ever forgive me?” – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

“If Beale Street could talk” – Barry Jenkins

“A star is born” – Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

Bästa icke-engelskspråkiga film:

“Never look away”

“Shoplifters”

“Capernaum”

“Roma” (Vinnare)

“Cold war”

Bästa filmfoto:

“Cold war” – Lukasz Zal

“The favourite” – Robbie Ryan

“Roma” – Alfonso Cuarón (Vinnare)

”Never look away” – Caleb Deschanel

“A star is born” – Matthew Libatique

Bästa filmmusik:

“BlacKkKlansman” – Terence Blanchard

“Black Panther” – Ludwig Göransson (Vinnare)

“If Beale Street could talk” – Nicholas Britell

“Isle of Dogs” – Alexandre Desplat

“Mary Poppins kommer tillbaka” – Marc Shaiman

Bästa originalsång:

”Shallow” (”A star is born”) (Vinnare)

”All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)

”When a cowboy turns his spurs for wings” (”The ballad of Buster Scruggs”]

“I’ll Fight” (“RBG”)

“Trip a little light fantastic” (“Mary Poppins kommer tillbaka”)

Bästa kostym:

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther” (Vinnare)

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Bästa klippning:

“BlacKkklansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Vinnare)

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Vice”

Bästa smink:

“Border”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Vice” (Vinnare)

Bästa scenografi:

“Black Panther” (Vinnare)

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Roma”

Bästa ljudklippning:

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Vinnare)

“First Man”

“A Quiet Place”

“Roma”

Bästa ljudmixning:

“Black Panther”

“A Star Is Born”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Vinnare)

“Roma”

“First Man”

Bästa visuella effekter:

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man” (Vinnare)

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Bästa kortdokumentär:

”Black sheep”

”End game”

”Lifeboat”

”A night at the garden”

”Period. End of sentence” (Vinnare)

Bästa långfilmsdokumentär:

”Free solo” (Vinnare)

“Minding the gap”

”Fathers and sons”

“RBG”

“Hale County this morning the evening”

Bästa kortfilm:

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Skin” (Vinnare)

”Detainer”

”Mother”

Bästa animerade långfilm:

”Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Vinnare)

”Mirai”

”Isle of dogs”

”Röjar-Ralf krossar internet”

”Superhjältarna 2”

Bästa animerade kortfilm

”Animal behaviour”

”Bao” (Vinnare)

”Late afternoon”

”One small step”

”Weekends”