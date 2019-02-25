”Bohemian rhapsody” tog, något oväntat, hem flest priser vid årets Oscarsgala. De tyngsta kategorierna gick till ”Roma” och ”Green book”. Här är alla som tog hem statyetter i år.
Oscarsgalan: Hela listan med alla vinnare
Bästa film:
”Black Panter”
”BlacKkKlansman”
”Bohemian rhapsody”
”The favourite”
”Green book” (Vinnare)
”Roma”
”A star is born”
”Vice”
Bästa regi:
Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”
Pawel Pawlikowski – “Cold war”
Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma” (Vinnare)
Yorgos Lanthimos – ”The favourite”
Adam McKay – “Vice”
Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll:
Gleen Close – ”The wife”
Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”
Olivia Colman – ”The favourite” (Vinnare)
Lady Gaga – ”A star is born”
Mellissa McCarthy – ”Can you forgive me?”
Bästa manliga huvudroll:
Christian Bale – “Vice”
Bradley Cooper – “A star is born”
Willem Dafoe – “At eternity’s gate”
Rami Malek – “Bohemian rhapsody” (Vinnare)
Viggo Mortensen – “Green book”
Bästa kvinnliga biroll:
Amy Adams – “Vice”
Marina de Tavira – “Roma”
Emma Stone – ”The favourite”
Rachel Weisz – ”The favourite”
Regina King – ”If Beale Street could talk” (Vinnare)
Bästa manliga biroll:
Mahershala Ali – “Green book” (Vinnare)
Sam Rockwell – ”Vice”
Adam Driver “BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott “A star is born”
Richard E Grant – “Can you ever forgive me?”
Bästa originalmanus:
“The favourite” – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
“Green book” – Nick Vallelonga & Brian Currie & Peter Farrelly (Vinnare)
“Roma” – Alfonso Cuarón
“Vice” – Adam McKay
”First reformed” – Paul Schrader
Bästa manus efter förlaga:
”The ballad of Buster Scruggs” – Joel and Ethan Coen
“BlacKkKlansman” – Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz och Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee (Vinnare)
“Can you ever forgive me?” – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
“If Beale Street could talk” – Barry Jenkins
“A star is born” – Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters
Bästa icke-engelskspråkiga film:
“Never look away”
“Shoplifters”
“Capernaum”
“Roma” (Vinnare)
“Cold war”
Bästa filmfoto:
“Cold war” – Lukasz Zal
“The favourite” – Robbie Ryan
“Roma” – Alfonso Cuarón (Vinnare)
”Never look away” – Caleb Deschanel
“A star is born” – Matthew Libatique
Bästa filmmusik:
“BlacKkKlansman” – Terence Blanchard
“Black Panther” – Ludwig Göransson (Vinnare)
“If Beale Street could talk” – Nicholas Britell
“Isle of Dogs” – Alexandre Desplat
“Mary Poppins kommer tillbaka” – Marc Shaiman
Bästa originalsång:
”Shallow” (”A star is born”) (Vinnare)
”All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)
”When a cowboy turns his spurs for wings” (”The ballad of Buster Scruggs”]
“I’ll Fight” (“RBG”)
“Trip a little light fantastic” (“Mary Poppins kommer tillbaka”)
Bästa kostym:
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
“Black Panther” (Vinnare)
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“The Favourite”
“Mary Queen of Scots”
Bästa klippning:
“BlacKkklansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Vinnare)
“The Favourite”
“Green Book”
“Vice”
Bästa smink:
“Border”
“Mary Queen of Scots”
“Vice” (Vinnare)
Bästa scenografi:
“Black Panther” (Vinnare)
“The Favourite”
“First Man”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Roma”
Bästa ljudklippning:
“Black Panther”
“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Vinnare)
“First Man”
“A Quiet Place”
“Roma”
Bästa ljudmixning:
“Black Panther”
“A Star Is Born”
“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Vinnare)
“Roma”
“First Man”
Bästa visuella effekter:
“Avengers: Infinity War”
“Christopher Robin”
“First Man” (Vinnare)
“Ready Player One”
“Solo: A Star Wars Story”
Bästa kortdokumentär:
”Black sheep”
”End game”
”Lifeboat”
”A night at the garden”
”Period. End of sentence” (Vinnare)
Bästa långfilmsdokumentär:
”Free solo” (Vinnare)
“Minding the gap”
”Fathers and sons”
“RBG”
“Hale County this morning the evening”
Bästa kortfilm:
“Fauve”
“Marguerite”
“Skin” (Vinnare)
”Detainer”
”Mother”
Bästa animerade långfilm:
”Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Vinnare)
”Mirai”
”Isle of dogs”
”Röjar-Ralf krossar internet”
”Superhjältarna 2”
Bästa animerade kortfilm
”Animal behaviour”
”Bao” (Vinnare)
”Late afternoon”
”One small step”
”Weekends”