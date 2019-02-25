Vi har förtydligat hur vi behandlar personuppgifter och cookies.

Film

Oscarsgalan: Hela listan med alla vinnare

00:30. Se när ”Green book” vinner priset för bästa film under Oscarsgalan.

”Bohemian rhapsody” tog, något oväntat, hem flest priser vid årets Oscarsgala. De tyngsta kategorierna gick till ”Roma” och ”Green book”. Här är alla som tog hem statyetter i år.

Bästa film:

”Black Panter”

”BlacKkKlansman”

”Bohemian rhapsody”

”The favourite”

”Green book” (Vinnare)

”Roma”

”A star is born”

”Vice”

 

Bästa regi:

Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”

Pawel Pawlikowski – “Cold war”

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma” (Vinnare)

Yorgos Lanthimos – ”The favourite”

Adam McKay – “Vice”

 

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll:

Gleen Close – ”The wife”

Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”

Olivia Colman – ”The favourite” (Vinnare)

Lady Gaga – ”A star is born”

Mellissa McCarthy – ”Can you forgive me?”

 

Bästa manliga huvudroll:

Christian Bale – “Vice”

Bradley Cooper – “A star is born”

Willem Dafoe – “At eternity’s gate”

Rami Malek – “Bohemian rhapsody” (Vinnare)

Viggo Mortensen – “Green book”

 

Bästa kvinnliga biroll:

Amy Adams – “Vice”

Marina de Tavira – “Roma”

Emma Stone – ”The favourite”

Rachel Weisz – ”The favourite”

Regina King – ”If Beale Street could talk” (Vinnare)

 

Bästa manliga biroll:

Mahershala Ali – “Green book” (Vinnare)

Sam Rockwell – ”Vice”

Adam Driver “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott “A star is born”

Richard E Grant – “Can you ever forgive me?”

 

Bästa originalmanus:

“The favourite” – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

“Green book” – Nick Vallelonga & Brian Currie & Peter Farrelly (Vinnare)

“Roma” – Alfonso Cuarón

“Vice” – Adam McKay

”First reformed” – Paul Schrader

 

Bästa manus efter förlaga:

”The ballad of Buster Scruggs” – Joel and Ethan Coen

“BlacKkKlansman” – Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz och Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee (Vinnare)

“Can you ever forgive me?” – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

“If Beale Street could talk” – Barry Jenkins

“A star is born” – Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

 

Bästa icke-engelskspråkiga film:

“Never look away”

“Shoplifters”

“Capernaum”

“Roma” (Vinnare)

“Cold war”

 

Bästa filmfoto:

“Cold war” – Lukasz Zal

“The favourite” – Robbie Ryan

“Roma” – Alfonso Cuarón (Vinnare)

”Never look away” – Caleb Deschanel

“A star is born” – Matthew Libatique

 

Bästa filmmusik:

“BlacKkKlansman” – Terence Blanchard

“Black Panther” – Ludwig Göransson (Vinnare)

“If Beale Street could talk” – Nicholas Britell

“Isle of Dogs” – Alexandre Desplat

“Mary Poppins kommer tillbaka” – Marc Shaiman

 

Bästa originalsång:

”Shallow” (”A star is born”) (Vinnare)

”All the Stars”  (“Black Panther”)

”When a cowboy turns his spurs for wings” (”The ballad of Buster Scruggs”]

“I’ll Fight” (“RBG”)

“Trip a little light fantastic” (“Mary Poppins kommer tillbaka”)

 

Bästa kostym:

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther” (Vinnare)

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

 

Bästa klippning:

“BlacKkklansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Vinnare)

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Vice”

 

Bästa smink: 

“Border”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Vice” (Vinnare)

 

Bästa scenografi: 

“Black Panther” (Vinnare)

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Roma”

 

Bästa ljudklippning:

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Vinnare)

“First Man”

“A Quiet Place”

“Roma”

 

Bästa ljudmixning:

“Black Panther”

“A Star Is Born”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Vinnare)

“Roma”

“First Man”

 

Bästa visuella effekter:

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man” (Vinnare)

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

 

Bästa kortdokumentär:

”Black sheep”

”End game”

”Lifeboat”

”A night at the garden”

”Period. End of sentence” (Vinnare)

 

Bästa långfilmsdokumentär:

”Free solo” (Vinnare)

“Minding the gap”

”Fathers and sons”

“RBG”

“Hale County this morning the evening”

 

Bästa kortfilm:

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Skin” (Vinnare)

”Detainer”

”Mother”

 

Bästa animerade långfilm:

”Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Vinnare)

”Mirai”

”Isle of dogs”

”Röjar-Ralf krossar internet”

”Superhjältarna 2”

 

Bästa animerade kortfilm

”Animal behaviour”

”Bao” (Vinnare)

”Late afternoon”

”One small step”

”Weekends”