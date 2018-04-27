ABBA records first new music in 35 years

The band ABBA has reunited to record new music for the first time in 35 years, according to a press release from the band's manager.
According to a statement from the quartet: ”We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go in to the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday”.
The band has recorded new songs, one of which will be broadcasted in a tv special in December, by NBC and the BBC. That song is titled ”I Still Have Faith In You”.
