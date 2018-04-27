Sök Fredag 27 apr
  • Stockholm
    idag
    kl. 15 – 21
    Luft
    81%
    Nederb.
    1,6 mm
    Vind.
    2 m/s
  • Stockholm
    lördag 28 apr
    kl. 12 – 18
    12°
    Luft
    48%
    Nederb.
    0,3 mm
    Vind.
    2 m/s
  • Stockholm
    söndag 29 apr
    kl. 12 – 18
    12°
    Luft
    65%
    Nederb.
    0,9 mm
    Vind.
    2 m/s
  • Stockholm
    måndag 30 apr
    kl. 12 – 18
    11°
    Luft
    59%
    Nederb.
    0,1 mm
    Vind.
    3 m/s
  • Stockholm
    tisdag 01 maj
    kl. 12 – 18
    12°
    Luft
    47%
    Nederb.
    0,0 mm
    Vind.
    5 m/s
I samarbete med StormGeo
Mitt DN - skapa ditt nyhetsflöde Mina nyhetsbrev Ämnen jag följer Sparade artiklar Kunderbjudanden Kundservice och prenumeration Logga ut
Inställningar
Du följer nu ämnet: STOCKHOLMS STAD (sparas i Mitt DN)
Musik

ABBA records first new music in 35 years

Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus och Anni-Frid Lyngstad fotograferade 1980.
Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus och Anni-Frid Lyngstad fotograferade 1980. Foto: Tsugufumi Matsumoto/AP

The band ABBA has reunited to record new music for the first time in 35 years, according to a press release from the band's manager. 

Amanda Johansson-Murie

According to a statement from the quartet: ”We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go in to the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday”.

The band has recorded new songs, one of which will be broadcasted in a tv special in December, by NBC and the BBC. That song is titled ”I Still Have Faith In You”.

Kommentera artikeln
I samarbete med tjänsten Ifrågasätt erbjuder DN möjligheten att kommentera vissa artiklar. Håll dig till ämnet och håll en god ton. Visa respekt för andra skribenter och berörda personer i artikeln. Vi tar bort inlägg som vi bedömer är olämpliga.