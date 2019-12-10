Roxette’s Marie Fredriksson dead at 61

Marie Fredriksson, or Gun-Marie Bolyos, was born in 1958 in Össjö, southern Sweden, but mostly grew up in Östra Ljungby.

She had a long career as a musician, but was best known as half of the pop duo Roxette, together with Per Gessle. Roxette became one of Sweden’s most successful musical acts, with hits like ”It must have been love”, ”Joyride” and ”Listen to your heart.”

Per Gessle and Marie Fredriksson created the duo Roxette in 1986. Their second album ”Look sharp” became an international success, and was followed by years of tours and international number ones.

She also had a long career as a solo artist in Sweden. In the early 2000’s Marie Fredriksson was diagnosed with cancer, and spent long periods after that away from the limelight. During this time she continued to create music and also art, drawing intimate pictures with charcoal. She returned to the stage several times during the years after her diagnosis, and performed at the weddings of both Swedish princesses. Victoria’s in 2010 and three years later when younger sister Madeleine was married.

In 2013 Marie Fredriksson released the album ”Nu”. In 2016 Roxette reunited for a world tour, but the tour was cancelled part way through due to Marie Fredrikssons health.

Marie Fredriksson was married with two children. She was 61 years old at the time of her death.