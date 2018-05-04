Sök Fredag 4 maj
13°
  • Stockholm
    idag
    kl. 12 – 18
    13°
    Luft
    46%
    Nederb.
    0,0 mm
    Vind.
    4 m/s
  • Stockholm
    lördag 05 maj
    kl. 12 – 18
    16°
    Luft
    49%
    Nederb.
    0,0 mm
    Vind.
    3 m/s
  • Stockholm
    söndag 06 maj
    kl. 12 – 18
    18°
    Luft
    52%
    Nederb.
    0,0 mm
    Vind.
    4 m/s
  • Stockholm
    måndag 07 maj
    kl. 12 – 18
    20°
    Luft
    46%
    Nederb.
    0,0 mm
    Vind.
    5 m/s
  • Stockholm
    tisdag 08 maj
    kl. 12 – 18
    13°
    Luft
    41%
    Nederb.
    0,0 mm
    Vind.
    3 m/s
I samarbete med StormGeo
Mitt DN - skapa ditt nyhetsflöde Mina nyhetsbrev Ämnen jag följer Sparade artiklar Kunderbjudanden Kundservice och prenumeration Logga ut
Inställningar
Du följer nu ämnet: STOCKHOLMS STAD (sparas i Mitt DN)
Kultur

No Nobel Prize in literature this year

Foto: Alexander Mahmoud

The Swedish Academy will not be choosing a Nobel Prize laureate in literature this year. In a historic move they have chosen to postpone the prize.  

”The Swedish Academy will postpone the Nobel prize in literature of 2018,” the Swedish Academy announced in a press release on Friday morning. 

Evelyn Jones
evelyn.jones@dn.se
Senaste i ämnet Nobelpriset i litteratur
  1. Ingrid Elam
    Kultur

    Litteratursverige om Nobelpriset: ”Svenska Akademien har missbrukat sitt förtroende”

  2. Göran Malmqvist efter Svenska Akademiens möte i går kväll.
    Kultur

    Svenska Akademien: Det blir inget Nobelpris i år

  3. Pär Westberg utanför Börshuset på torsdagen.
    Kultur

    Per Wästberg: Det är möjligt att ha två priser nästa år

The announcement that there will be no Nobel Prize laureate in literature in 2018 came in a press release on Friday morning. The decision was made at an Academy meeting with the remaining active members of the Academy on Thursday evening. 

Prior to the meeting Academy member Per Wästberg in an e-mail stated that there was a possibility of postponing the prize, and awarding two prizes next year. 

”There is a discussion about whether to choose a laureate this year, or whether to postpone the prize, which has been done six or seven times before – and therefore have two prizes next year,” Wästberg wrote in the e-mail. 

And on Friday the Academy announced that they will be postponing the Nobel prize in literature. This is the first time since 1943 that the Nobel prize in literature will not be awarded. 

Two reasons behind the decision are said to be the fact that the Academy has lost several members recently, and a lack of confidence in the Academy.

– This year we have been in a very unusual situation, with fights and a weakened academy. We must have respect for the laureates, previous laureates and future ones. We must be credible as an institution, permanent secretary Anders Olsson told TT about the decision. 

Ämnen i den här artikeln:
Kommentera artikeln
I samarbete med tjänsten Ifrågasätt erbjuder DN möjligheten att kommentera vissa artiklar. Håll dig till ämnet och håll en god ton. Visa respekt för andra skribenter och berörda personer i artikeln. Vi tar bort inlägg som vi bedömer är olämpliga.