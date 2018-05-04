No Nobel Prize in literature this year

The announcement that there will be no Nobel Prize laureate in literature in 2018 came in a press release on Friday morning. The decision was made at an Academy meeting with the remaining active members of the Academy on Thursday evening.

Prior to the meeting Academy member Per Wästberg in an e-mail stated that there was a possibility of postponing the prize, and awarding two prizes next year.

”There is a discussion about whether to choose a laureate this year, or whether to postpone the prize, which has been done six or seven times before – and therefore have two prizes next year,” Wästberg wrote in the e-mail.

And on Friday the Academy announced that they will be postponing the Nobel prize in literature. This is the first time since 1943 that the Nobel prize in literature will not be awarded.

Two reasons behind the decision are said to be the fact that the Academy has lost several members recently, and a lack of confidence in the Academy.

– This year we have been in a very unusual situation, with fights and a weakened academy. We must have respect for the laureates, previous laureates and future ones. We must be credible as an institution, permanent secretary Anders Olsson told TT about the decision.