Tim ”Avicii” Bergling’s family: He could not go on

Tim Bergling, known as Avicii, found widespread fame in 2011 with the song ”Levels”. He toured the world as a DJ until 2016, after which he focused on producing music.

A statement from his family was provided to Dagens Nyheter via his representative: ”Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music.

He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.

Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed.

The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.”

Tim Bergling was found dead last Friday while visiting Oman. He was 28 years old.