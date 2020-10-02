Från The Congos till Alphaville – här är Fredrik Strages 500 bästa album

1. The Congos, ”Heart of the congos”

2. The Velvet Underground, ”The Velvet Underground & Nico”

3. The Cramps, ”Songs the lord taught us”

4. Lana Del Rey, ”Lust for life”

5. DAF, ”Alles ist gut”

6. Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood, ”Nancy & Lee”

7. The Stooges, ”Raw power”

8. The Shangri-Las, ”Leader of the pack”

9. David Bowie, ”Diamond dogs”

10. Nitzer Ebb, ”That total age”

11. Misfits, ”Walk among us”

12. Depeche Mode, ”Black celebration”

13. Liza Minnelli, ”Results”

14. Soft Cell, ”Non stop erotic cabaret”

15. Gravediggaz, ”6 feet deep”



16. Kanye West, ”My beautiful dark twisted fantasy”

17. Lana Del Rey, ”Born to die”

18. Yazoo, ”Upstair's at Eric's”

19. The Sisters of Mercy, ”Floodland”

20. Suede, ”Dog man star”

21. Susanne Sundfør, ”Ten love songs”

22. John Carpenter, ”Escape from New York OST”

23. Kent, ”Röd”

24. Geto Boys, ”We can't be stopped”

25. Alice Coltrane, ”Journey in Satchidanada”

26. Gesaffelstein, ”Aleph”

27. Slayer, ”Reign in blood”

28. Yma Sumac, ”Voice of the Xtabay”

29. Nine Inch Nails, ”The downward spiral”

30. Big Black, ”Songs about fucking”

32. Ramones, ”Ramones”

33. Einstürzende Neubauten, ”Fünf auf der nach oben offenen Richterskala”

34. Kate Bush, ”The kick inside”

35. Madonna, ”Erotica”

36. Screamin' Jay Hawkins, ”At home with Screamin' Jay Hawkins”

37. Pet Shop Boys, ”Very”

38. Love Unlimited, ”Under the influence of... Love Unlimited”

39. Max Romeo & The Upsetters, ”War ina Babylon”

40. New Order, ”Technique”

41. Suicide, ”Suicide”

42. The Cramps, ”A date with Elvis”

43. Dr Alimantado, ”The best dressed chicken in town”

44. David Bowie, ”Heroes”

45. PJ Harvey, ”To bring you my love”

46. Massive Attack, ”Protection”

47. Kanye West, ”Yeezus”

48. Morrissey, ”You are the quarry”

49. The Undertones, ”The Undertones”

50. A Guy Called Gerald, ”Black secret technology”

51. TLC, ”Fan mail”

52. Stina Nordenstam, ”Dynamite”

53. Arcade Fire, ”The neon bible”

54. Françoise Hardy, ”Mon amie la rose”

55. Bo Diddley, ”Bo Diddley”

56. Underground Resistance, ”Interstellar fugitives”

57. Human League, ”Dare”

58. The Cure, ”Seventeen seconds”

59. Turbonegro, ”Apocalypse dudes”

60. Liaisons Dangereuses, ”Liaisons Dangereuses”

61. Lana Del Rey, ”Ultraviolence”

62. Kent, ”Du och jag döden”

63. Ministry, ”The mind is a terrible thing to taste”

64. Purity Ring, ”Another eternity”

65. Kite, ”V”

66. Die Krupps, ”Volle Kraft voraus”

67. Meat Loaf, ”Bat out of hell”

68. Dr Dre, ”The chronic”

69. Slayer, ”South of heaven”

70. The Cult, ”Sonic temple”

71. The Knife, ”Silent shout”

72. Scarface, ”The fix”

73. Skinny Puppy, ”Too dark park”¨

74. The Lords of the New Church, ”The Lords of the New Church”

75. Missy Elliot,”Miss E... so addictive”

76. Joy Division, ”Closer”

77. Perturbator, ”Dangerous days”

78. Iggy Pop, ”The idiot”

79. Prince, ”Sign o the times”

80. The Rolling Stones, ”Sticky fingers”

81. TLC, ”Crazy sexy cool”

82. The Jesus And Mary Chain, ”Psycho candy”

83. The Ronettes, ”Presenting the fabulous Ronettes featuring Veronica”

84. Black Flag, ”Damaged”

85. Patti Smith Group, ”Easter”

86. Ramones, ”End of the century”

87. Laura Nyro, ”Eli & The 13th confession”

88. Nine Inch Nails, ”Pretty hate machine”

89. The Weeknd, ”Beauty behind the madness”

90. Public Enemy, ”Fear of a black planet”

91. Britney Spears, ”Blackout”

92. Depeche Mode, ”Music for the masses”

93. Primal Scream, ”Screamadelica”

94. 2Pac, ”All eyez on me”

95. Nina Simone, ”Baltimore”

96. LCD Soundsystem, ”Sound of silver”

97. MIA, ”Arular”

98. Nico, ”Chelsea girl”

99. Spiritualized, ”Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space”

100. Dr Octagon, ”Dr. Octagonecologyst”

101. Frankie Goes To Hollywood, ”Welcome to the pleasure dome”

102. The Beatles, ”Revolver”

103. Chic, ”Risqué”

104. The Beach Boys, ”Wild honey”

105. Motörhead, ”Ace of spades”

106. Silverbullit, ”Arclight”

107. Bruce Springsteen, ”Born to run”

108. Buju Banton, ”Inna heights”

109. Pixies, ”Doolittle”

110. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, ”Murder ballads”

111. Ghostface Killa, ”Supreme clientele”

112. Run-DMC, ”Run-DMC”

113. Isaac Hayes, ”Hot buttered soul”

114. Mobb Deep, ”The infamous”

115. Einstürzende Neubauten, ”Haus der Lüge”

116. Parliament, ”The mothership connection”

117. Funkadelic, ”One nation under a groove”

118. Tom Waits, ”Rain dogs”

119. Black Sabbath, ”Black Sabbath”

120. Anita Lane, ”Dirty pearl”

121. MC5, ”Kick out the jams”

122. Ramones, ”Rocket to Russia”

123. GZA, ”Liquid swords”

124. Snoop Doggy Dog, ”Doggystyle”

125. Brian Eno, ”Another green world”

126. Donna Summer, ”Love to love you baby”

127. Roxy Music, ”Avalon”

128. Madonna, ”Like a prayer”

129. Beach Boys, ”20/20”

130. DJ Shadow, ”Endtroducing”

131. Elvis Presley, ”From Elvis in Memphis”

132. Brian Eno, ”Here come the warm jets”

133. The Cramps, ”Psychedelic jungle”

134. Al Green, ”I'm still in love with you”

135. Depeche Mode, ”Songs of faith and devotion”

136. New York Dolls, ”New York Dolls”

137. Daft Punk, ”Random access memories”

138. Destiny's Child, ”The writing's on the wall”

139. Outkast, ”Speakerboxx/The love below”

140. Björk, ”Post”

141. Peter, Paul & Mary, ”Peter, Paul & Mary”

142. The Velvet Underground, ”White light/white heat”

143. Mary J Blige, ”What's the 411?”

144. New Order, ”Power, corruption & lies”

145. Beastie Boys, ”Check your head”

146. Madonna, ”Confessions on a dance floor”

147. LL Cool J, ”Mama said knock you out”

148. Suede, ”Suede”

149. Cocteau Twins, ”Heaven or Las Vegas”

150. The Velvet Underground, ”Loaded”

151. Scott Walker, ”Tilt”

152. Massive Attack, ”Blue lines”

153. Jay-Z, ”The blueprint”

154. Joy Division, ”Unknown pleasures”

155. Françoise Hardy, ”Tous les garçons et les filles”

156. Run-DMC, ”Raising hell”

157. Siouxsie & The Banshees, ”Juju”

158. David Bowie, ”Low”

159. Björk, ”Homogenic”

160. Grace Jones, ”Nightclubbing”

161. Robyn, ”Body talk”

162. Leonard Cohen, ”Songs of Leonard Cohen”

163. T Rex, ”Electric warrior”

164. Notorious BIG, ”Life after death”

165. Nirvana, ”In utero”

166. Anna von Hausswolff, ”Singing from the grave”

167. Johnny Cash, ”At Folsom prison”

168. Miss Kittin & The Hacker, ”First album”

169. Pulp, ”Different class”

170. Link Wray, ”The Link Wray rumble”

171. PJ Harvey, ”Rid of me”

172. Alice Cooper, ”Billion dollar babies”

173. George Michael, ”Faith”

174. Blondie, ”Parallel lines”

175. Entombed, ”Left hand path”

176. Diamanda Galas, ”You must be certain of the devil”

177. The Velvet Underground, ”The Velvet Underground”

178. Bruce Springsteen, ”Born in the USA”

179. Bob Marley, ”Natty dread”

180. The Beach Boys, ”Pet sounds”

181. Black Sabbath, ”Paranoid”

182. U2, ”The Joshua tree”

183. James Brown, ”The payback”

184. Portishead, ”Dummy”

185. Mary J Blige, ”My life”

186. Beastie Boys, ”Ill communication”

187. U2, ”Achtung baby”

188. The Cure, ”Disintegration”

189. The Smiths, ”The queen is dead”

190. Lou Reed, ”Transformer”

191. Hole, ”Live through this”

192. Metallica, ”Master of puppets”

193. The Stooges, ”Fun house”

194. Missy Elliot, ”Supa dupa fly”

195. AC/DC, ”Back in black”

196. Judee Sill, ”Judee Sill”

197. Dennis Wilson, ”Pacific ocean blue”

198. The Sex Pistols, ”Never mind the bollocks”

199. Curtis Mayfield, ”Supafly”

200. Marianne Faithfull, ”Broken English”

201. Morbid Angel, ”Altars of madness”

202. Emmylou Harris, ”Wrecking ball”

203. Public Image Ltd, ”Metal box”

204. Aretha Franklin, ”Lady soul”

205. My Bloody Valentine, ”Loveless”

206. NWA, ”Straight outta Compton”

207. Neu, ”Neu”

208. Kate Bush, ”The hounds of love”

209. John Coltrane, ”A love supreme”

210. Giorgio Moroder, ”From here to eternity”

211. Outkast, ”Stankonia”

212. Guns N Roses, ”Appetite for destruction”

213. Eric B & Rakim, ”Paid in full”

214. R Kelly, ”R”

215. David Bowie, ”Station to station”

216. Can, ”Tago mago”

217. Nas, ”Illmatic”

218. The Rolling Stones, ”Let it bleed”

219. David Bowie, ”The rise and fall of Ziggy stardust and the Spiders from Mars”

220. Amy Winehouse, ”Back to black”

221. Wu-Tang Clan, ”Enter the Wu-Tang (36 chambers)”

222. Patti Smith, ”Horses”

223.The Donnas, ”The Donnas”

224. The Notorious BIG, ”Ready to die”

225. Div artister, ”Drive OST”

226. Public Enemy, ”It takes a nation of million to hold us back”

227. Michael Jackson, ”Thriller”

228. Dead Or Alive, ”Youthquake”

229. Marvin Gaye, ”What's going on”

230. Bathory, ”Bathory”

231. Ann Peebles, ”I can't stand the rain”

232. Jeans Team, ”Berlin am Meer”

233. Vive La Fête, ”Nuit blanche”

234. Arcade Fire, ”Funeral”

235. Front 242, ”Front by front”

236. Elvis Presley, ”That's the way it is”

237. MC5, ”Back in the USA”

238. Laibach, ”Opus dei”

239. Earthling, ”Radar”

240. Scott Walker, ”Scott 4”

241. Nitzer Ebb, ”Belief”

242. Scott Walker, ”Scott 2”

243. Kraftwerk, ”The man machine”

244. Eminem, ”The Marshall Matters LP”

245. Dion, ”Born to be with you”

246. Tim Hardin, ”Tim Hardin 1”

247. Roky Erickson, ”The evil one”

248. Morrissey, ”Vauxhall & I”

249. Dionne Warwick, ”The sensitive sound of Dionne Warwick”

250. Sade, ”Lovers rock”

251. Pet Shop Boys, ”Fundamental”

252. REM, ”Automatic for the people”

253. Turbonegro, ”Scandinavian leather”

254. The Gun Club, ”Fire of love”

255. Inner City, ”Paradise”

256. The Upsetters, ”Super ape”

257. Kraftwerk, ”Computer world”

258. Johnny Thunders, ”So alone”

259. The KLF, ”The white room”

260. Jerry Lee Lewis, ”Live at the Star club, Hamburg”

261. Def Leppard, ”Hysteria”

262. Pascal, ”Förbi fabriken”

263. Fugees, ”The score”

264. SPK, ”Leichenschrei”

265. Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, ”Wake up everybody”

266. Ten City, ”Foundation”

267. Johnny Cash, ”American IV: The man comes around”

268. Horace Andy, ”Skylarking”

269. Saint Etienne, ”Tiger bay”

270. Lou Reed, ”Berlin”

271. The Sonics, ”Here are The Sonics”

272. The Cure, ”Pornography”

273. Nico, ”The marble index”

274. Chelsea Wolfe, ”Abyss”

275. The Beatles, ”The Beatles”

276. Iggy Pop, ”Lust for life”

277. 13th Floor Elevators, ”Easter everywhere”

278. Serge Gainsbourg, ”Initials BB”

279. Nitzer Ebb, ”Ebbhead”

280. The Cult, ”Love”

281. Yazoo, ”You and me both”

282. Laibach, ”Spectre”

283. Bat For Lashes, ”Two suns”

284. Watain, ”Lawless darkness”

285. Jean-Michel Jarre, ”Oxygène”

286 . Throbbing Gristle, ”20 jazz funk greats”

287. The Sisters of Mercy, ”First and last and always”

288. Die Antwoord, ”Tension”

289. Leftfield, ”Leftism”

290. Purity Ring, ”Shrines”

291. Goblin, ”Suspiria OST”

292. Turbonegro, ”Rock'n'roll machine”

293. Kite, ”VI”

294. Antony And The Johnsons, ”I am a bird now”

295. Ministry, ”Psalm 69”

296. Kent, ”Tillbaka till samtiden”

297. Daft Punk, ”Homework”

298. Judas Priest, ”British steel”

299. Serge Gainsbourg, ”Histoire de Melody Nelson”

300. Div artister, ”Streets of fire OST”

301. Slayer, ”Seasons in the abyss”

302. Prince, ”Purple rain”

303. The Bangles, ”Different light”

304. Björk, ”Debut”

305. Kim Wilde, ”Kim Wilde”

306. Stina Nordenstam, ”The world is saved”

307. Cortex, ”Spinal injuries”

308. The Game, ”Doctor's advocate”

309. The Knife, ”Deep cuts”

310. Ladytron, ”Witching hour”

311. MIA, ”Kala”

312. Danzig, ”Danzig”

313. Neu, ”Neu 2”

314. Salem, ”King night”

315. Spacemen 3, ”Playing with fire”

316. Skinny Puppy, ”Bites”

317. Primal Scream, ”Vanishing point”

318. Frontline Assembly, ”Caustic grip”

319. Front 242, ”Official version”

320. Marilyn Manson, ”Mechanical animals”

321. Sonic Youth, ”Dirty”

322. Boogie Down Productions, ”Criminal minded”

323. Kraftwerk, ”Trans europe express”

324. Black Sabbath, ”Master of reality”

325. Ministry, ”The land of rape and honey”

326. Tricky, ”Maxinquaye”

327. Billie Eilish, ”When we all fall asleep, where do we go?”

328. Wojciech Kilar, ”Bram Stoker's Dracula OST”

329. OMD, ”Architecture & morality”

330. The Prodigy, ”Music for the jilted generation”

331. DAF, ”Gold und Liebe”

332. Crystal Castles, ”III”

333. Ice-T, ”Power”

334. Autechre, ”Confield”

335. Kiss, ”Destroyer”

336. Peaches, ”Fatherfucker”

337. ABBA, ”Arrival”

338. Blue For Two, ”Songs from a pale and bitter moon”

339. Aphex Twin, ”Selected ambient works 85-92”

340. AC/DC, ”Highway to hell”

341. Judy Garland, ”Judy at Carnegie hall”

342. The Young Gods, ”TV sky”

343. Judas Priest, ”Painkiller”

344. Smokey Robinson & The Tears, ”Going to a gogo”

345. The Walker Brothers, ”Introducing The Walker Brothers”

346. William Oneyabor, ”Fantastic man”

347. Dead Boys, ”Young, load and snotty”

348. Skid Row, ”Slave to the grind”

349. Arcade Fire, ”The suburbs”

350. Depeche Mode, ”Violator”

351. Scarface, ”Mr Scarface is back”

352. Bananarama, ”Bananarama”

353. Chet Baker, ”My funny valentine”

354. Darkthrone, ”A blaze in the northern sky”

355. LCD Soundsystem, ”This is happening”

356. Robyn & Röyksopp, ”Do it again”

357. Alice Cooper, ”Welcome to my nightmare”

358. The Shamen, ”Boss drum”

359. Sam Cooke, ”The wonderful world of Sam Cooke”

360. Entombed, ”Wolverine blues”

361. Broder Daniel, ”Broder Daniel forever”

362. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, ”Push the sky away”

363. Mayhem, ”De mysteriis dom sathanas”

364. Florence + The Machine, ”Ceremonials”

365. Mötley Crüe, ”Too fast for love

366. Lill Lindfors, ”Du är den ende”

367. The Bug, ”London zoo”

368. Kylie Minogue, ”Rhythm of love”

369. Leonard Cohen, ”The future”

370. Neneh Cherry, ”Raw like sushi”

371. Dusty Springfield, ”Dusty in Memphis”

372. Lee Hazlewood, ”Cowboy in Sweden”

373. Pulp, ”This is hardcore”

374. Union Carbide Productions, ”In the air tonight”

375. Little Jinder, ”Allting suger”

376. Justice, ”Cross”

377. Bruce Springsteen, ”Darkness on the edge of town”

378. David Bowie, ”Hunky dory”

379. Miles Davis, ”Bitches brew”

380. Ladytron, ”Light & magic”

381. Poison Idea, ”Feel the darkness”

382. The Sisters of Mercy, ”Vision thing”

383. Scotch, ”Evolution”

384. Duran Duran, ”Duran Duran”

385. Bonnie Tyler, ”Faster than the speed of night”

386. Future Islands, ”The far field”

387. Cypress Hill, ”Black Sunday”

388. Carole King, ”Tapestry”

389. Roni Size & Reprazent, ”New forms”

390. The Hives, ”Your new favourite band”

391. Method Man, ”Tical”

392. Atari Teenage Riot, ”The future of war”

393. Slipknot, ”Iowa”

394. Sator, ”Slammer”

395. Le Tigre, ”Le Tigre”

396. Gregory Isaacs, ”Night nurse”

397. Scarface, ”The diary”

398. Slick Rick, ”The great adventures of Slick Rick”

399. Suede, ”Coming up”

400. Hellacopters, ”Supershitty to the max!”

401. Skrillex, ”Scary monsters and nice sprites”

402. Barbra Streisand, ”Guilty”

403. Massive Attack, ”Mezzanine”

404. Motörhead, ”No sleep 'til Hammersmith”

405. Jane's Addiction, ”Ritual de lo habitual”

406. The Jesus And Mary Chain, ”Honey's dead”

407. Ultramagnetic MC:s, ”Critical beatdown”

408. Damian Marley, ”Welcome to jamrock”

409. Fad Gadget, ”Gag”

410. Robyn, ”Robyn”

411. Einstürzende Neubauten, ”Halber Mensch”

412. Marlene Dietrich, ”Die neue Marlene”

413. Willie Dee, ”Controversy”

414. Electric Wizard, ”Dopethrone”

415. Dead Can Dance, ”Into the labyrinth”

416. The Beatles, ”Rubber soul”

417. U2, ”The unforgettable fire”

418. Giorgio Moroder. ”Midnight express OST”

419. Erasure, ”The circus”

420. Chemical Brothers, ”Surrender”

421. Dr Dre, ”2001”

422. Monica Zetterlund, ”Monica Zetterlund sjunger Olle Adolphson”

423. R Kelly, ”Chocolate factory”

424. The Stooges, ”The Stooges”

425. Goldfrapp, ”Head first”

426. Imperiet, ”Blå himlen blues”

427. Bauhaus, ”In the flat field”

428. Rick James, ”Street songs”

429. Patrick Cowley, ”Megatron man”

430. Bob Dylan, ”Blonde on blonde”

431. Dick Dale & His Dale-Tones, ”Surfer's choice”

432. Lloyd Cole & The Commotions, ”Mainstream”

433. Deicide, ”Deicide”

434. Pet Shop Boys, ”Behaviour”

435. The Runaways, ”The Runaways”

436. Morrissey, ”Viva hate”

437. Rufus Wainwright, ”Release the stars”

438. Dee Dee Jackson, ”Cosmic curves”

439. Kanye West, ”The life of Pablo”

440. The Prodigy, ”The fat of the land”

441. The xx, ”xx”

442. Anna von Hausswolff, ”Ceremony”

443. Iron Maiden, ”The number of the beast”

444. Kraftwerk, ”Electric café”

445. Spiritualized, ”Pure phase”

446. Thåström, ”Xplodera mig 2000”

447. Freddie Wadling, ”Something wicked this way comes”

448. Miles Davis, ”Dark magus”

449. Chelsea Wolfe, ”Birth of violence”

450. The Blaze, ”Dancehall”

451. Lauryn Hill, ”The miseducation of Lauryn Hill”

452. Fleetwood Mac, ”Rumours”

453. Stevie Wonder, ”Songs in the key of life”

454. Joni Mitchell, ”Blue”

455. Fever Ray, ”Fever ray”

456. Isaac Hayes, ”...to be continued”

457. Frank Sinatra, ”Cycles”

458. Ice Cube, ”AmeriKKKa's most wanted”

459. Love, ”Forever changes”

460. Dio, ”Holy diver”

461. Led Zeppelin, ”Physical graffiti”

462. Justin Timberlake, ”Justified”

463. Tom Waits, ”Swordfishtrombones”

464. Little Richard, ”Here's Little Richard”

465. Raekwon, ”Only built for Cuban linx”

466. Nina Simone, ”Wild is the wind”

467. Abba, ”Super trouper”

468. Krzysztof Komeda, ”The fearless vampire killers OST”

469. Nancy Sinatra, ”Nancy Sinatra”

470. Lou Reed & John Cale, ”Songs for Drella”

471. Michael Jackson, ”Off the wall”

472. Henric de la Cour, ”Henric de la Cour”

473. Kiss, ”Alive”

474. The Louvin Brothers, ”Satan is real”

475. David Bowie, ”Scary monsters”

476. Kent, ”Tigerdrottningen”

477. The Cure, ”Kiss me, kiss me, kiss me”

478. Howlin' Wolf, ”Moanin' in the moonlight”

479. Killing Joke, ”Killing Joke”

480. Keith Green, ”The live experience”

481. Bobby Beausoleil, ”Lucifer rising”

482. Vangelis, ”Blade runner OST”

483. Beach Boys, ”Surf's up”

484. Lil Kim, ”Hard core”

485. The Klinik, ”Sabotage”

486. Marianne Faithfull, ”Marianne Faithfull”

487. Cabaret Voltaire, ”Red Mecca”

488. Leslie Gore, ”I'll cry if I want to”

489. Brian Wilson, ”Smile”

490. Dolly Parton, ”Coat of many colors”

491. Hawkwind, ”In search of space”

492. Barry Adamson, ”Oedipus schmoedipus”

493. Bruce Springsteen, ”Tunnel of love”

494. Kool Keith, ”Sex style”

495. Ultravox, ”Vienna”

496. Survive, ”Mnq026”

497. Les Rita Mitsoukou, ”Marc & Robert”

498. Os Mutantes, ”A divina comédia ou ando meio desligado”

499. Duane Eddy, ”Have 'twangy' guitar will travel”

500. Alphaville, ”Forever young

