FILM

Ruben Östlund nominerad till Golden Globe

Ruben Östlunds ”Triangle of sadness” nomineras till en Golden Globe i kategorin bästa musikal eller komedi. Även skådespelaren Dolly De Leon nomineras för sin insats i filmen i kategorin bästa kvinnliga biroll.

Hon har fått ett otroligt lyft i sin karriär, säger Östlund.

En annan svensk som nomineras inför Golden Globe-galan är kompositören Ludwig Göransson och dennes låt ”Lift me up”, framförd av Rihanna till filmen ”Black Panther”: Wakanda forever”.

Ruben Östlund är i lekparken med sin son och vet inte om att ”Triangle of sadness” har blivit nominerad när TT ringer upp.

– Vet du hur det har gått? Haha, jaså ”musikal eller komedi”, det känns ju skitkul, säger han om nyheten.

Han har slutat följa alla galor och priser så noga, förklarar han.

– Det har varit så mycket sådana grejer så jag har varit tvungen att koppla bort det. Men Golden Globe blir man alltid glad av. Det brukar vara en så rolig gala och jag antar att jag ska gå.

Mest glad är han för Dolly De Leons skull. Den 53-åriga skådespelaren gör rollen som Abigail, städare på lyxyachten där den Guldpalmsvinnande dramakomedin utspelar sig.

– Jag tror att hon är jätteglad. Hon har fått ett otroligt lyft i sin karriär och hon sade så fint att rollen är något som hon känner igen i sin mamma och sin mormor, just filippinerna som jobbar till sjöss längst ned i hierarkin. Det märks att hon är stolt över att representera något som tar upp de frågorna.Även om konkurrensen i kategorin är hård, med flera stora Hollywoodfilmer, tror Östlund att ”Triangle of sadness” har goda chanser.

– Om de går på vilken film som är roligast så tror jag faktiskt att vi kan vinna. Jag har inte gjort så många filmer, men det här har definitivt varit den där folk har sagt att de inte skrattat så mycket på bio på länge.

Flest nomineringar får filmen ”The banshees of Inisherin”, hela åtta stycken, medan filmen ”Everything everywhere all at once” har sex nomineringar. Bland tv-serierna får ”Abbott elementary” flest nomineringar med fem stycken totalt. Storfavoriten ”The crown” och ”The White Lotus” är bland de tv-serier som får fyra nomineringar.

I år tv-sänds galan med publik efter ett års paus. I fjol ägde galan rum utan publik eller tv-kameror, efter en granskning om anklagelser mot arrangören Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) för korruption, rasism, sexism och bristande mångfald.

Det fick flera stora namn i Hollywood, bland andra Tom Cruise och Scarlett Johansson, att gå ut och protestera. I år har HFPA genomfört en omstrukturering, med tillförordnad vd och ”professionalisering och modernisering”.

Golden Globe-galan sänds av NBC den 10 januari 2023.

