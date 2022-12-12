Ruben Östlund nominerad till Golden Globe

Ett urval av de nominerade

Bästa film (drama): ”Avatar: The way of water”, ”Elvis”, ”The Fabelmans”, ”Tár”, ”Top gun: Maverick”

Bästa film (musikal eller komedi): ”Babylon”, ”The banshees of Inisherin”, ”Everything everywhere all at once”, ”Glass onion: A knives out mystery”, ”Triangle of sadness”

Bästa kvinnliga biroll i spelfilm: Angela Bassett (”Black Panther: Wakanda forever”), Kerry Condon (”The banshees of Inisherin”), Jamie Lee Curtis (”Everything everywhere all at once”), Dolly De Leon (”Triangle of sadness”), Carey Mulligan (”She said”)

Bästa originallåt i spelfilm: ”Carolina” (”Where the crawdads sing”) – Taylor Swift, ”Ciao Papa” (”Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio”) — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro, ”Hold my hand” (”Top gun: Maverick”) — Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, ”Lift me up” (”Black Panther: Wakanda forever”) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, ”Naatu Naatu” (”RRR”) — Kala Bhairava, M M Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Bästa manliga skådespelare (dramaserie): Jeff Bridges (”The old man”), Kevin Costner (”Yellowstone”), Diego Luna (”Andor”), Bob Odenkirk (”Better Call Saul”), Adam Scott (”Severance”)

Bästa kvinnliga skådespelare (dramaserie): Emma D’Arcy (”House of the dragon”), Laura Linney (”Ozark”), Imelda Staunton (”The crown”), Hilary Swank (”Alaska daily”), Zendaya (”Euphoria”)

Bästa regissör: James Cameron (”Avatar: The way of water”), Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (”Everything everywhere all at once”), Baz Luhrmann (”Elvis”), Martin McDonagh (”The banshees of Inisherin”), Steven Spielberg (”The Fabelmans”)

Bästa kvinnliga skådespelare (musikal eller komedi): Lesley Manville (”Mrs Harris goes to Paris”), Margot Robbie (”Babylon”), Anya Taylor-Joy (”The menu”), Emma Thompson (”Good luck to you, Leo Grande”), Michelle Yeoh (”Everything everywhere all at once”)

Bästa manliga skådespelare (musikal eller komedi): Diego Calva (”Babylon”), Daniel Craig (”Glass onion: A knives out mystery”), Adam Driver (”White noise”), Colin Farrell (”The banshees of Inisherin”), Ralph Fiennes (”The menu”)

Bästa kvinnliga skådespelare (dramafilm): Cate Blanchett (”Tár”), Olivia Colman (”Empire of light”), Viola Davis (”The woman king”), Ana de Armas (”Blonde”), Michelle Williams (”The Fabelmans”)

Bästa manliga skådespelare (dramafilm): Austin Butler (”Elvis”), Brendan Fraser (”The whale”), Hugh Jackman (”The son”), Bill Nighy (”Living”), Jeremy Pope (”The inspection”)