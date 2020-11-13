Susan Faludi: The Slow Drip of Democracy

USA-valet 2020

For an earthquake, it was glacial. A tsunami in geologic time. A slo-mo lightning bolt. A category-five hurricane delivered by eyedrop. And to that degree, the most transformative event in recent American political history was as agonizingly protracted as a 20-hour childbirth.

Except it wasn’t 20 hours – it was four and a half days before the vote counts on the electoral map added up to a projected win for former U.S. vice president Joe Biden. ”Welcome back to what has become Election Week in America,” actor Beck Bennett, impersonating CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, deadpanned on ”Saturday Night Live.” ”I’ve been awake so long that my weird stubbly beard finally makes sense.” Or as my husband’s cousin Betsy texted us when the vote was finally called by the networks, ”It’ll take a while for my fingernails to grow back.”

For those on the American left hoping for a revolutionary landslide on November 3rd, victory by increment felt deflating. And there was reason to be discouraged: The Democrats failed to flip the Senate, lost seats in the House, and made no dent in the GOP throttlehold on state legislatures.

That leaves the Republicans able to pack the federal bureaucracy, enact irreversible regulations and laws to thwart the transition of power and spread doubt about the election results. If Republicans can maintain power by destroying the country, they’ll do that – and they are.

Still, they ousted a malign Commander in Chief. And that it took all week to win the White House should not be cause for despair. In fact, that drip-drip-drip triumph may contain an unheralded silver lining.

That plodding, quotidian effort completed over the course of four days what the American left has accomplished over the course of four years.

For one thing, the drawn-out non-spectacle of thousands of poll workers laboring assiduously around the clock under the glare of impatient and sometimes hostile observers (while Trump demonstrators outside chanted, alternately and paradoxically, ”Count the Vote” and ”Stop the Count”) dispelled the illusion that this victory was either ordained or miraculous. This was instead democracy at work in the most ordinary meaning of the term – work that was slow, unshowy, serious, and, ultimately, successful. That plodding, quotidian effort completed over the course of four days what the American left has accomplished over the course of four years. It wasn’t the culmination of eruptions of cataclysmic rage and spontaneous rebellion, so much as of careful and long-range organizing.

Stacey Abrams, the African American candidate who barely lost the governorship of Georgia in 2016 in a gerrymandered election, turned down invitations to do a star-turn bid for the U.S. Senate to instead work behind the scenes in a systematic, unglamorous effort to put together a coalition that flipped her southern state to the Democrats for the first time in a generation. And more broadly, a vast array of unsung women nurtured a cumulative progressive awakening in the aftermath of the 2016 election: Not just through the Women’s March that drew millions to the streets, but also through the hundreds of local and regional organizing initiatives to follow. Organizations with names like Moms Rising, Vote Like a Mother, and Moms Demand Action, and labor union locals led and staffed by majority-female rank and file, showed up at legislators’ town halls, convened community rallies, petitioned and canvassed and phone banked in a tradition that recalls the American women’s long ”century of struggle” for the vote.

Polls throughout the last political season repeatedly found American women more likely to be involved in progressive organizing than men, and mothers twice as likely as fathers. ”Women are mobilized on a bigger scale than we’ve seen in a generation at least,” political historian Annelise Orleck told the New York Times back in August.

That steady-as-she-goes approach to progressive mobilization cohabits with the American left’s tendency to want to solve a problem by yelling at it. In recent years, large swaths of the left have taken literally one of the mantras of Silicon Valley big tech, ”Move fast and break things.” The internet age’s bromides – disruption is innovation, institutions are meant to be overturned, youth trumps experience, social-media clicks trump real-world relationships, newness is a virtue– all got retooled as get-rich-quick political formulas. But as technology has showed us over the last few years, and especially in the last two presidential elections, disruption ultimately serves the autocrat, not the citizenry. It is, more often, the enemy of a sustainable democracy.

Both contingents desire a charismatic savior who will pull down the temple (or build the wall) and remake their status overnight.

That ascendant political tendency– in its adoration of the shiny and the new, its impulse to smash things, its conflation of idealism with self-righteous indignation, its insistence on speed-dialing instant gratification – is, notably, adolescent. In that regard, the American radical left’s impatient petulance (or, as the boy said in a children’s book my mother used to read me, ”I want what I want and I want it now!”) has a lot in common with the foot-stomping churlishness fueling Trumpism.

Both contingents desire a charismatic savior who will pull down the temple (or build the wall) and remake their status overnight. A savior whose magic wand exists only in their imaginations. It’s worth noting that the standard bearers who finally managed to put Trumpism in its place were not the magnetic darlings the progressive left most championed, but the tactically seasoned veterans, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden.

The political adolescence of the left and the right is also notably male. Trump himself was the totem of a faux-masculinity cult that is cresting with displays of guns and militarist venom by men who call themselves, not coincidentally, Proud Boys. And the flash-mob pyrotechnics of the streetfightin’ antifa is, likewise, a boy’s game. No one wins the pubescent playground battle, as anyone who has read Lord of the Flies—or spent five minutes on a playground – knows. ”Aren’t there any grownups at all?” asked the bespectacled Piggy in William Golding’s novel, the one castaway to sense the murderous horrors lurking in no governance.

The lasting credit for the results of Election Week goes to those adult female organizers who took the long view and let their slow-cooker revolution gestate. President-elect Biden most owes his win to American black women—and most of all to older and more moderate black women who were as resolute as they were inflamed. For them, the last four days may have seemed like progress in microcosm – the work of change-making they know and have practiced so well, that proceeds inch by hard-won inch.

The new president will have to contend with insurrectionists on both sides in the weeks and months to come. The emboldened hard-right Republicans are already clamoring for a Second Coming of Trump – or worse. A police chief in Arkansas on Friday called for ”death to all Marxist Democrats” and urged fellow Trump supporters to ”take no prisoners” and ”leave no survivors.” (He was fired.) Meanwhile, those in Biden’s own coalition clamor for instant change and instant recognition. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose first act on entering Congress as one of the House’s youngest members was to stage a protest against Pelosi – issued her demands and grievances just hours after the presidential win was called.

There’s no doubt that what Americans lived through these last four years requires a radical reconsideration of the social mission and vision of the nation. But the emergency inside that necessity begs the same question. Will we have the patience to methodically undo the damage Donald Trump has wreaked, or will a desire for immediate redress make the damage in our divisions still worse?

The success of the new administration may rely on how well we remember the last four days, the patience that moment required, and the admonition that radical change be tallied vote by vote, minute by minute.

Susan Faludis most recent book is ”In the Darkroom” (2016)