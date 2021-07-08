Dagens Nyheter is now launching a project to evolve it’s cross-border journalism with the aim to build a network of news outlets around the world to collaborate with in investigations. DN is also opening up a new secure way for whistleblowers all over the world to share information with the newspaper's investigative journalists.
Dagens Nyheter launches project in cross-border investigative journalism
Dagens Nyheter, DN, is Sweden's leading daily with more than 360 000 subscribers and a daily reach of 1.1 million readers. DN, founded in Stockholm in 1864, is considered the national paper of record. Throughout the newspaper's long history, it has been awarded numerous national and international awards, including Newspaper of the Year and News Website of the year,
Dagens Nyheter employs over 230 journalists, with editorial headquarters in central Stockholm and regional offices in Göteborg and Malmö and correspondents in Saint Petersburg, Brussels, Paris, London, Jerusalem, Washington, New York, Rio de Janeiro, Beijing and Berlin.
For more than 100 years, Dagens Nyheter has been a part of the Bonnier Group - a family-owned media company with a strong vision for journalism. Bonnier News protects freedom of speech, freedom of the press and the free flow of information.
The Bonnier News division includes three national newspapers, 43 regional and local newspapers and close to 50 magazines and niche websites.
During recent years’ shift to online news, DN has gained an even stronger position in the market and has increased subscriptions to a record level - in 2020, DN was one of the most profitable newspapers in Europe - setting a new record in earnings and new subscribers.
One of Dagens Nyheter's core missions is investigative journalism. Over the years DN’s revelations have ousted corrupt politicians and heads of government agencies, revealed criminal networks and even changed the Swedish constitution. In 2018, the consequences of a DN revelation forced the Swedish Royal Academy to cancel that year’s Nobel prize in literature.
But increasingly the big questions for Swedish society - as for all countries - are part of an international context. Crossborder journalistic collaborations can provide a significant advantage. In 2020 Dagens Nyheter worked on a major investigation in cooperation with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, OCCRP and more than 20 news outlets from around the world.
In the three-part investigation a network of crypto scams was revealed, targeting victims from all over the world. The investigation started after a whistleblower in a crypto scam call center in Kiev, Ukraine, approached DN and offered to leak crucial information on the setup of the scam and identitties of thousands of victims.
The project, called Fraud Factory, was awarded the ij4eu-impact-award for best cross-border investigation.
Strengthened by strong financial results and a strong belief in investigative journalism Dagens Nyheter has made a strategic decision to prioritize international journalistic collaborations and cross-border investigations.
Experienced investigative reporter Mattias Carlsson, based in Stockholm, has been appointed to a new position as correspondent for international investigations. His assignment is to build a network of newspapers and investigative journalists throughout Europe and globally, that can cooperate with DN on investigations.
– Courageous whistleblowers that dared to take the leap and share valuable information have been crucial keys to many of our most important investigations. As editor-in-chief for a newspaper with both financial strength and journalistic expertise, I believe it is our duty to use these resources in order to take on some of society’s biggest issues, says Peter Wolodarski, editor in chief.
DN has also set up a inhouse version of the database tool Aleph, developed by the Occrp, to be able to work with big volumes of unstructured and structured information.
Are you a journalist with a story of relevance to Sweden or the Nordic countries?
Get in touch with us – we are happy to collaborate on stories regarding corruption, crime, human rights abuses and issues concerning corporate responsibility.
We are also highly interested in matters concerning national security, grey-zone conflicts and hybrid warfare.
Blow the whistle!
Do you have information that could be relevant for us? We protect our sources.
Sweden has one of the oldest laws for freedom of the press, dating back to 1766. Your right to be anonymous is safeguarded in the Swedish constitution. It is a criminal offence for a journalist to reveal a source - with a sentence of up to two years in prison. Law enforcement personnel are not permitted to investigate a newspaper's source.
Dagens Nyheter always protects its sources - at all costs.
Sweden can be a safe haven for whistleblowers.
Send us a message or leave files or messages completely anonymously with our encrypted portal DNLeaks
- or choose your preferred secure system here: Signal - Whatsapp - Telegram
Our number: +46701615833
DN normally won’t pay money to sources or whistleblowers, but in some cases we can cover costs and safety arrangements.