Dagens Nyheter launches project in cross-border investigative journalism

Dagens Nyheter, DN, is Sweden's leading daily with more than 360 000 subscribers and a daily reach of 1.1 million readers. DN, founded in Stockholm in 1864, is considered the national paper of record. Throughout the newspaper's long history, it has been awarded numerous national and international awards, including Newspaper of the Year and News Website of the year,

Dagens Nyheter employs over 230 journalists, with editorial headquarters in central Stockholm and regional offices in Göteborg and Malmö and correspondents in Saint Petersburg, Brussels, Paris, London, Jerusalem, Washington, New York, Rio de Janeiro, Beijing and Berlin.

For more than 100 years, Dagens Nyheter has been a part of the Bonnier Group - a family-owned media company with a strong vision for journalism. Bonnier News protects freedom of speech, freedom of the press and the free flow of information.

Dagens Nyheters editorial staff in 1914

The Bonnier News division includes three national newspapers, 43 regional and local newspapers and close to 50 magazines and niche websites.

During recent years’ shift to online news, DN has gained an even stronger position in the market and has increased subscriptions to a record level - in 2020, DN was one of the most profitable newspapers in Europe - setting a new record in earnings and new subscribers.

One of Dagens Nyheter's core missions is investigative journalism. Over the years DN’s revelations have ousted corrupt politicians and heads of government agencies, revealed criminal networks and even changed the Swedish constitution. In 2018, the consequences of a DN revelation forced the Swedish Royal Academy to cancel that year’s Nobel prize in literature.

Dagens Nyheter Daily reach 2020 (Orvesto): Readers in print + digital: 1 153 000 Print: 544 000 Digital: 819 000 Subscribers 2020: Print: 140 000 Digital: 220 000 DN.se weekly average Pageviews: 27 m Unique browsers: 2,5 m

But increasingly the big questions for Swedish society - as for all countries - are part of an international context. Crossborder journalistic collaborations can provide a significant advantage. In 2020 Dagens Nyheter worked on a major investigation in cooperation with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, OCCRP and more than 20 news outlets from around the world.

Foto: Magnus Hallgren

In the three-part investigation a network of crypto scams was revealed, targeting victims from all over the world. The investigation started after a whistleblower in a crypto scam call center in Kiev, Ukraine, approached DN and offered to leak crucial information on the setup of the scam and identitties of thousands of victims.

The project, called Fraud Factory, was awarded the ij4eu-impact-award for best cross-border investigation.