Greta Thunberg: I have no desire to meet with President Trump

– I have no desire to meet with President Trump, Greta Thunberg said in an interview with Dagens Nyheter in Washington DC. I don't see the purpose of a meeting with Trump. I'm trying to educate the public and inform them about what is taking place and I don't see what a meeting with Donald Trump would achieve.

– And no one from the Trump administration has reached out to me, she said.

In America there is group of Republican politicians who seems to have the intellectual capacity to digest scientific information but choose not to. How should we treat them?

– Personally, I ignore them. Because I do not want to normalize what they represent. I will not waste my time on people who do not understand or accept science.

You met with Barack Obama. How did you prepare?

– I didn't prepare. You would think it would be a big deal, and of course he is an important person who has lots of influence, but I don't think about that. Actually, last night I thought: I should really be more excited or prepare. I thought it was strange I didn't react in a more profound way. But I don't view leaders as important persons – to me they’re just normal human beings, so I don't prepare, I just enter the room and tell them what I need to tell them.

What did you and Obama discuss?

– We shared experiences, knowledge and ideas. It was very good because we have such different outlooks: I'm an activist and he's the President. It was very interesting to hear what it's like on the inside.

In which direction will you steer the climate movement now – towards science or in a more policy-oriented direction?

– I'm trying to stay away from politics as much as I can and just communicate what the scientists say. It is not our responsibility to formulate policy. We are children, and not educated. You should listen to those who are educated.

You're a little more than a child, though. You're an activist full time now. Is it hard not to lecture politicians on climate policy when you meet them?

– It is tempting to debate, in order to make a difference. But I should not swallow the bait, because then the existence of the climate crises seems to be something you can debate. You cannot. Science is clear.

Why are you in the United States, when China is a far greater polluter?

– Because I was invited here. If China invites me I will try to go there, too.

Ahead of the great school strike this last Friday some school masters and business leaders gave students and employees time off in order for them to participate. Is there a risk involved with becoming part of the establishment, the very same people you’re trying to influence?

– Yes, perhaps. But our goal is to create attention. Our aim is not to protest against schools or work places, but towards society as a whole. I'm sure some might think we are becoming less threathening, but I don't really care.