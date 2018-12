Så stal trotjänaren 50 miljoner – för att ge till ung kvinna

Mejlen om guldet och frakten

Några exempel på ­trotjänarens många mejl, hämtade ur förundersökningen och något kortade.



Till det falska FN-organet den 24 april 2015:

”I apologize for being an amateur in this. I didn't know these problems ever existed in such a way. I didn't know of your organization either or what it is there for.

I met my woman about three and a half years ago in a church meeting and we have been a couple since then.”

”None of us has any relation to or contact with any criminal organization whatever anywhere in the world. Of course, we don't have any criminal record in Sweden either.”

Till en person på det påstådda transportföretaget i Uganda den 8 maj 2015:

”For the second payment I've been running round town like a fool and trying to get it done. But, WU* will not accept letting through more for the time being.

They say they have to follow regulations and up to now they say there have been too many payments during short time and that the amounts have been to high.”

”We are close now. It must go all the way now with no more obstacles or costs. What a day today with the WU, which I will never use again for anything after this business, considering their today's behaviour. It's been a living hell.”

(WU står för Western Union, ett amerikanskt bolag genom vilket kunderna kan skicka pengar till privatpersoner utomlands.)

Till en person på det påstådda transportföretaget i Uganda den 10 maj 2015:

”my wife has today landed in Kampala. Hopefully she has already got in touch with you. She has the dollars to hand over. Please issue her a receipt.

Now relying on a positive outcome of all this to the final destination in Sweden with no more obstacles or money issues. There is no more room for that.”

”Again we apologize for the nervous break down thast took place on our side due to enormous psyshological and financial stress at the time.”

Till en person på det påstådda transportföretaget i Uganda den 23 juni 2015:

”I'm sorry to say that the WU refused to accept my payment. No matter what amount. They demand copies of documents showing what payment is for and copies of the last 12 months of transactions on my bank account. All that is impossible. I've never been so embarrassed and so humiliated before.”

Till en person på det påstådda transportföretaget i Uganda den 20 augusti 2015:

”So from the bottom of my heart, please deliver the goods as planned.”

”What suddenly has happened, I guess from your agent's side, demanding a lot of additional money has no relevance considering the work that has to be done on their part.

This demand is way out of line. I regret having to say that I feel really bad about it. I am hurt and I feel humiliated by this demand.

In addition to that there is no way I could possibly raise that kind of money. I cannot borrow a single cent more. It is totally unrealistic, unfair and unacceptable.

You know as well as I do that we have struggled for so long (like 5 months!!!) to get this done and that it has cost us a lot.

We have practically consumed most of the product value by this and set ourselves in debt.

Please explain to your agents that we are no big sharks with a lot of money. We are just two ordinary people.

Me, I have passed 65 years of age and am due to retirement. My young wife has only a part time job. That's it.

Please explain to your agents and ask them to take reason. Expecting shipment to be carried out this week according to our agreement. Faithfylly, ”



Till en banktjänsteman på Nordea den 16 oktober 2015:

”Jag hoppas, att utbetalningen om USD 30 000 nu är verkställd, eftersom jag inte hört fler invändningar.

Per dags dato har NN* dock inte fått in det på sitt konto. De har börjat undra över min pålitlighet, så jag har hamnat i sämre dager, vilket inte är roligt.”

(Namnet på transportbolaget är utbytt mot NN.)

Till en person på det påstådda transportföretaget i Uganda den 31 mars 2016:

”About the costs. I don't understand why there should be a single more dollar for insurance. That has already been covered before, all the way to Stockholm.”

”So, now it should be activated with no more additional cost and shipped to Stockholm, since insurance all the way was covered already in the original payment of USD 97 000.”

Till Vivienne den 14 april 2016:

”Good morning älskling. I have now put 10 000 kronor to your SEB account. Tell me when u will be leaving for Amsterdam and then call me from there. Take care and stay cool, especially if u should talk to the Monusco* people.

Love u so much, my smart and beautiful girl. Most beautiful woman in the world. Puss och kram”

(* Monusco är FN-organet som blandades in i leken under falsk flagg.)

Till en person på det påstådda transportföretaget i Uganda den 29 april 2016:

”Hallo sir, busy now working cause I've been away from office a lot today trying to settle everything with financing of the outrageous amount of USD 452000. I wonder what my boss was thinking?

After all transfer was made today round 1.30 or a bit before that and the money is on it's way. I have checked that.

It has been hard for me. My shoes are as bad to wear as those of Mr. E's or worse now. So I really want to see my wife* and you here with the goods Monday night already.”

(*I meddelanden kallar trotjänaren ibland Vivienne för sin hustru, även om de inte är gifta.)

Till en person på det påstådda transportföretaget i Uganda den 3 maj 2016:

”I just got a nasty mail from Monusco. I hope you and your local people are doing everything now to stop the goods from being sent to NY after all.

I also mailed Monusco that we have not neglected anything, we have acted as fast as possible in this money transfer business.

I also kind of begged them on my knees not to send the goods to NY. Then I sent Mr E an email too and asked him to make a quick payment of USD 722000 to Amsterdam Monusco.

OMG, please let this end happily, we have to pray”

Till Vivienne den 31 augusti 2016:

”Hi sweet love,

This is to show what I answered to Mr. E regarding his fantastic update. At last, wow! - now it should be really close to a happy ending of all this business!

Today I feel a lot better than since I don't remember when. This stressful thing has been going on for 17 months!!!”

Till en person på det påstådda transportföretaget i Uganda den 31 augusti 2016:

”Hallo Sir,

A million thanks for your absolutely wonderful update and all the attached documents! At last, finally - this is really the best news since I don't know when"

Yes, it has been a huge challenge in every respect and for one year and five months!!! All the mental stress due to administrative and financial stress and difficulties has really taken on us all. I thank all mighty powers, all Gods, that we got the strength to live all this through”

”Now looking forward to a happy ending in New York and the directly the same in Stockholm, Sweden.

With grateful regards”

Till en banktjänsteman på Nordea den 7 september 2016:

”De är kvar i NY fört att s k cleara även min sambo*, vilket blev missat i samband med clearandet av NN* som bolag.

Det hade först inte uppfattats som nödvändigt. Detta tilläggskrav torde vara en formalitet, eftersom min sambos liv är fullkomligt rent.”

(*I meddelandet kallar trotjänaren Vivienne för sin sambo, trots att de inte bor ihop. Namnet på transportbolaget är utbytt mot NN.)