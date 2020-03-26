Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska.

Läs mer

Dagens Nyheter
Följer
Logga in
Sök torsdag 26 mar

En utskrift från Dagens Nyheter, 2020-03-26 13:04

Artikelns ursprungsadress: https://www.dn.se/nyheter/update-coronavirus-and-covid-19-news-in-arabic-and-tigrinja/

Nyheter

Update: Coronavirus and covid-19 news in arabic and tigrinja

Foto: Skärmdump: alkompis.se

Dagens Nyheter presents coronavirus and covid-19 news in other languages, in cooperation with alkompis.se

DN Text

Alkompis.se is the largest Swedish website and page on social media for news in languages for large minorities in Sweden.

At the website, news on coronavirus and covid-19 are continuously updated. At the moment, they are available in arabic and tigrinja. Soon, somali and faris/dari will be added.

For news in arabic: read here.

For news in tigrinja: read here.