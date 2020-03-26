Dagens Nyheter presents coronavirus and covid-19 news in other languages, in cooperation with alkompis.se
Update: Coronavirus and covid-19 news in arabic and tigrinja
Alkompis.se is the largest Swedish website and page on social media for news in languages for large minorities in Sweden.
At the website, news on coronavirus and covid-19 are continuously updated. At the moment, they are available in arabic and tigrinja. Soon, somali and faris/dari will be added.
For news in arabic: read here.
For news in tigrinja: read here.