Eytan Gilboa is an expert on American-Israeli relations and is currently in Sweden to study the political situation in the country, specifically with regards to the frosty relations between Sweden and Israel. His itinerary includes a visit to Malmö, Sweden's third-largest city, which has come under the spotlight in recent years due to its problems with anti-Semitism.

Our conversation revolves around regional developments in the Middle East; including Iran's advancements in the region and the threats against the Jewish state. But mainly about the prospects of an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

The US is expected to publicise its peace plan shortly. The fact that it has been delayed is, according to Gilboa, because of the ongoing domestic political crisis in Israel, which may pose a threat to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position in the country.

”The plan has two main components; one is how the negotiation process is to be conducted, and the other is the actual content of a peace plan,” said Gilboa.

The starting point is, according to Gilboa, that the two parties cannot reach a peace deal alone. Moreover, attempts at such a deal have been unsuccessful, even when superpowers have overseen the negotiations.

For the first time, a ”regional” solution will be attempted. This means that the USA-friendly Sunni Arab states – Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and the Gulf monarchies along the Persian Gulf – will lead the process. This format is, according to Gilboa, built on two ideas; that these countries will put pressure on the Palestinians to comply, but also offer carrots in the form of economic and political amenities, in exchange for a peace deal. The US is to apply similar ”carrots and sticks” on Israel.

”Their most important driving force for participation is Shi'a Iran, which is regarded as the big threat by the Sunni Arab states – they never cared particularly much about the Palestine-Israel issue. And Israel has made many under-the-table dealings with them. Granted, Saudi Arabia is not an ideal country to work with, but there is a realisation of the lack of options when it comes to combating a common adversary. Both Israel and the Sunni states regard Iran as the main problem in the Middle East, as Iran involves itself in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and Libya.”

Eytan Gilboa points out that Netanyahu's threatened position and the risk for snap elections are not the only reasons for a delayed the peace plan. The murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in which the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is accused of being involved, ”has complicated the situation” as well. Saudi Arabia's relationship with the US is now strained, and it cannot for the moment play an active role with regards to Iran and Israel.

Through his sources in Washington D.C. and Jerusalem, Eytan Gilboa has a good understanding of what the soon to be publicised peace plan contains:

”The plan rejects the idea of an independent Palestinian state. Instead, the solution should be a confederation between Gaza, the West Bank and Jordan. The idea is that Gaza and the West Bank would be recognised as semi-autonomous units with an elevated status compared to today, and from there create a federation with Jordan. This would be the initial solution, but it does not rule out the creation of a Palestinian state down the line.”

Eytan Gilboa is personally doubtful about the prospects of the dated confederation model, which has not been on the negotiation table for more than 35 years. If nothing else, because of the enormous political differences between the three units, none of which are a democracy; a Gaza controlled by Islamist Hamas, an undemocratic regime on the West Bank supported by the West and an authoritarian monarchy in Jordan.

This plan does not nearly approach Palestinians' dreams of an independent state, and is therefore doomed to fail. Why is it still being put forth?

”I do not belive in it, but Trump's people are counting on it to work by the pro-American Arab states forcing the Palestinians to accept the plan. But this is a far-fetched idea, that one can somehow circumvent the issue of a Palestinian state.”

One problem is that the Palestinian Authority on the West Bank no longer speaks with the US, since the Trump administration moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Relations have not improved since the US also cut its humanitarian aid to Palestinians with more than $500 million.

There are many nuts to crack when it comes to reaching a peace settlement; some are Jersualem's status, Israeli settlements on Palestinian territory, security, borders and a sovereign Palestinian state. The most difficult of all is, according to Eytan Gilboa, the Palestinian ”right to return”. This is the issue Palestinians cannot give up, which the Palestinian Authority's president, Mahmoud Abbas, has emphasised many times.

Gilboa himself believes that Trump's peace plan could contain a crucial Israel concession: Jerusalem's status, where Eastern Jerusalem could become a future Palestinian capital. But Gilboa stresses that this is simply a guess, he does not know for sure.

”Unfortunately, the strategic situation is worse than before. Iran is building up its strength around the region, and if it manages to consolidate its status in Syria, Jordan will be its next target. Tehran already dominates Iraq. In such a situation, Jordan may not survive. That puts Iran at our borders.”

Eytan Gilboa claims that the West, and especially Europe, lacks a true understanding of the situation in Israel and the Middle East. And Swedish-Israeli relations were seriously damaged when Sweden recognised Palestine as a sovereign state in the fall of 2014.

”Sweden was the first country to do this, and it was totally counterproductive. It leads the Palestinians to the conclusion that they do not have to negotiate if they get their way without concessions. If the idea was to help the peace process, the result was the opposite. It was quite strange to then observe the Swedish government's criticism of Trump when he moved the US embassy to Jerusalem. If one removes the recognition of Palestine from the negotiating table, why then criticise Trump when does the same thing with Jerusalem? For me, this is a double standard and hypocrisy on a high level,” said Gilboa.

He claims that no other country in the world, exepct Israel, has its existence questioned. The Iranian leadership regularly calls Israel ”a cancer in the Middle East which should be eliminated”.

”This comes from leaders in a country that wants us to dissapear, a country that is in pursuit of obtaining nuclear weapons, while propping up proxies around it, like Hezbollah and Hamas, and is now establishing a military presence in Syria. Our history shows that we must take this seroiusly. But Europe is not.”

Translation from Swedish: Edgar Mannheimer