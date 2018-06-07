Vi har förtydligat hur vi behandlar personuppgifter och cookies.
STHLM

Stockholm terrorist Rakhmat Akilov sentenced to life in prison

Foto: Polisen/TT

The Stockholm District Court finds Rakhmat Akilov guilty of terrorist crimes by five murders, attempted murder and causing danger to others. He is sentenced to life in prison. Following his jail time he will be expelled from Sweden and banned from returning to the country. 

Evelyn Jones
evelyn.jones@dn.se
On Thursday the Stockholm District Court presented the sentence against Rakhmat Akilov, who was charged with terrorism crimes following a truck attack in Stockholm on April 7, 2017. 

The Stockholm District Court found Rakhmat Akilov guilty of terrorist crimes by five murders and attempted terrorist crimes by 119 counts of attempted murder and 24 counts of causing danger to others.  He was sentenced to life in prison. Following his jail sentence he will be expelled from Sweden and he will be banned from returning to the country. 

Those who were subjected to attempted murder or endangerment of others will receive damages. Relatives of those who were killed in the attack have also been awarded damages.  

The court found that Akilov’s aim with the attack, in which he stole a truck and drove it through a pedestrian street in central Stockholm killing five people and injuring several others, was to instil fear in the Swedish population. This means that the actions meet the criteria of terrorism crimes. 

Akilov's goal was to make the Swedish government cancel an educational operation within the global coalition against the terrorist organisation IS. He also wanted to punish Sweden in order to make other countries withdraw from the ”war against the caliphate”. 

Akilov has admitted terrorism crimes, and during the trial he showed no remorse for his actions.

Read on: The terrorist attack in central Stockholm – this is what happened  

At 2.53 p.m. on April 7, 2017, the police were informed that a truck had run down several people on Drottninggatan in central Stockholm. The truck then crashed into the department store Åhléns. 

39-year-old Rakhmat Akilov hijacked the truck outside a restaurant on Adolf Fredriks kyrkogata and drove it at high speed down Drottninggatan, a pedestrian precinct.

Five people were killed and 14 others severely injured in the incident, which was quickly classified as a terror crime involving murder. 

Ämnen i den här artikeln:
